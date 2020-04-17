Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 8.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,081,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.88. 1,622,538 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

