Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,695 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,971. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

