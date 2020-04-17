Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,714,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,270,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

