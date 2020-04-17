Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 1,777.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,896 shares during the period. Cimarex Energy accounts for 1.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Cimarex Energy worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth $533,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Insiders bought a total of 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.98. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $72.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

