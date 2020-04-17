Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 2.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 703.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Guggenheim raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $138.11. 2,213,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,762. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $111.71 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.