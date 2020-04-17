Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 3.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,926,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

