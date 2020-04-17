Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 727 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $11.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.56. 3,922,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.95. The company has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.