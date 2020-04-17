Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,903,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.