Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000. Leidos accounts for about 3.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $131,668,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Leidos by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $30,870,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,228. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.76 and a one year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

