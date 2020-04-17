Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Boosted by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 429,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,634. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $68.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.