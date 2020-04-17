Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Down 12.5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.28, 5,319,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 2,936,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

GTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 3,126,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $781,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 83,532,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at $115,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,434,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,928.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.