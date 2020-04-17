GravityCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $135,309.34 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $135,309.34 and $356.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 718.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.02751819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00220490 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

