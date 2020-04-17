Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Down 11.2%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares dropped 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 8,406,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,970,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.95 and a quick ratio of 28.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 310.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

