Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.67

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.67. Gulfport Energy shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 3,941,672 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPOR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

The company has a market cap of $95.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 45.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 245,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 76,612 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 209.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 269,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 182,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

