Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $16.32, approximately 3,145,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,783,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Credit Suisse Group raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

