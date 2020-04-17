Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective dropped by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEXO. CIBC cut their target price on Hexo from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cormark lowered Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$2.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

Get Hexo alerts:

Shares of TSE:HEXO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.70. 2,460,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.77. Hexo has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $240.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.