Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective dropped by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEXO. CIBC cut their target price on Hexo from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cormark lowered Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$2.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

Shares of TSE:HEXO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.70. 2,460,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.77. Hexo has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $240.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Analyst Recommendations for Hexo (TSE:HEXO)

