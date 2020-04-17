High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) PT Lowered to C$0.85

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital from C$0.95 to C$0.85 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.41% from the company’s current price.

HWO traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,798. High Arctic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.75.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.00 million. Research analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

