HM Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Wynn Resorts comprises about 0.6% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.29. 6,193,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 2.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

