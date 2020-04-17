HM Capital Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.2% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 87,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.02. 17,799,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,056,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

