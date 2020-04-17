HM Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.5% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.84.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $11.74 on Thursday, reaching $134.24. 39,997,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,432,168. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average of $304.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of -111.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.