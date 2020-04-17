Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.37), reports. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

