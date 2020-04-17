Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $199.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,242,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.20. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

