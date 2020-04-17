Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,434. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.20. The company has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

