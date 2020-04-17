Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

NYSE HD traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $199.85. 7,242,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average of $221.20. The stock has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

