Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Down 27.8%

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s stock price traded down 27.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.97, 1,086,236 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 283% from the average session volume of 283,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $631.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.62% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $5,966,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $136,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,787 shares of company stock worth $9,169,437. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

