H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$16.25 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$16.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.61. 2,350,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,487. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$7.39 and a 52-week high of C$23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.42 per share, with a total value of C$75,738.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,822,702.94. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.63 per share, with a total value of C$228,807.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,218,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,294,208.98. Insiders have purchased a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $819,051 in the last ninety days.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

