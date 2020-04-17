Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

TSE:IMG traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.36. 2,131,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,344. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.28. Iamgold has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.94.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$387.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

