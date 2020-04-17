Iberiabank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Iberiabank Corp lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,147 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 154,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 36,344 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 60,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 234,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,960,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,238,651. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

