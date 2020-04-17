Iberiabank Corp Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Iberiabank Corp decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.05. 2,058,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average of $143.70. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

