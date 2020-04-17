Iberiabank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,845 shares of company stock valued at $21,992,022 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

CDNS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,210. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

