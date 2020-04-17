Iberiabank Corp Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Iberiabank Corp lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,363 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,835,000 after purchasing an additional 754,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,129,000 after buying an additional 328,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,193,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,787,000 after acquiring an additional 605,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,248,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after acquiring an additional 327,801 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,008,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,538,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

