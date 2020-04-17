Iberiabank Corp Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Iberiabank Corp decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,394,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 760.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,777,000 after acquiring an additional 562,506 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,348,000 after purchasing an additional 161,607 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.91.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,138. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average of $181.32. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -903.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

