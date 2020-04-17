Iberiabank Corp Sells 202 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Iberiabank Corp lowered its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,515. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.