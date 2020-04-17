Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 11.2%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68, 628,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,088,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $103.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 221.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.49%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Ideanomics by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ideanomics by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,827 shares during the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.