Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Increased by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.63, for a total value of $569,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,856,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,323. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $339.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $9.21 on Thursday, reaching $303.50. 945,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,833. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.