Insider Buying: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Acquires 182,968 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director S.A. Total purchased 182,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $1,220,396.56.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, S.A. Total acquired 505,794 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,181,444.26.

On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total bought 852,511 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $4,825,212.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, S.A. Total purchased 1,028,575 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,865,159.75.

On Monday, March 23rd, S.A. Total purchased 42,134 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $283,983.16.

On Tuesday, March 17th, S.A. Total acquired 456,071 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $2,266,672.87.

On Friday, February 14th, S.A. Total bought 676,600 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,231,486.00.

SPWR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. 3,168,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

