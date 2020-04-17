Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Raised by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,358,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,889,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

