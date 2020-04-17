Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.55.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded up C$0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.13. 668,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.39 and a 52-week high of C$19.05.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at C$942,634.36.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

