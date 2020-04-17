Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lowered by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $510.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,646. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

