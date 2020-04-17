Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ISRG stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $510.44. 929,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,646. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.77 and its 200 day moving average is $552.77.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.83.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

