Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 275.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,812 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 5.5% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $25,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 3,897,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,081. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28.

