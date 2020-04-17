Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.29% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. 1,138,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,625. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.