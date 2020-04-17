iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.2% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,579,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $$50.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 19,082,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

