iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,981 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA remained flat at $$50.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 19,082,189 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.