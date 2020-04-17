iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $280.05. 6,121,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,995. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.