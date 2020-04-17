iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.05. 6,121,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,995. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

