iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

