iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,520,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,313. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.