iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,478 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.74. 9,520,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,313. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

