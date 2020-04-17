iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.1% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.88. 1,622,538 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

